WTB: 1xWATERBLOCK FOR GTX 1080 Ti (Reference), 1xGTX 1080 Ti (Reference) pref w/ block, 2xQuadro P400/P600/P620/P1000 or GTX 1050/1650, 4x4-8TB Disks

F

FrankD400

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2013
Messages
149
Looking for a waterblock to put my 1080Ti in the loop, no preference as to manufacturer.

Also looking for Pascal-based Quadro, GTX 1050 (Ti or plain) would be OK. Would of course take a 1650 or P1000 at the right price, my Plex server needs transcode assist!

Could use some disks, running out of media space. 3.5" SAS or SATA. Would rather buy a "lot" of disks at once.. probably can't afford 12, but would like to grab at least 4.
 
