WTB: 1x 8GB DDR3L 1600MHz SODIMM

xlt92explorer
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2007
- Messages
- 1,127
Heatware
Hi guys, like the title says, I'm looking for an 8GB stick of notebook memory. Must be DDR3L and 1600MHz, but other than that I don't care what it is. Might also be interested in a pair for 16GB if you have two.
Let me know what you have!
Hi guys, like the title says, I'm looking for an 8GB stick of notebook memory. Must be DDR3L and 1600MHz, but other than that I don't care what it is. Might also be interested in a pair for 16GB if you have two.
Let me know what you have!