WTB: 1TB WD SN550 SSD

Retsam

Just shopping around... Building new Ryzen system.

1) Ryzen 7 3700x cpu

2) 1TB WD SN550 SSD.


Looking for a good deal otherwise will probably buy online.

Lmk.
 
tangoseal

I want to bump mine to 2tb. Let me check prices I might sell you mine. Its a e12 1tb from Microcenter.
 
lyang238

I have an inland premium 1TB (3100 MB/s & 1900 MB/s). I can sell for $105 shipped. Has not been opened.
 
Retsam

Thanks so much. I already purchased one E12 phison SSD. I was looking for two ssds and I think I am going to focus on finding a Samsung NVMe for the last one.
 
EnderW

Retsam said:
Thanks for the heads up. I did see that. I really dont want a geek squad 90-day warranty refurb ssd though. ;)
Understandable but I bet they are just returns, probably still have Samsung warranty. Could buy and check serial number. Return if not. But may not be worth it. Good luck!
 
Retsam

EnderW said:
Understandable but I bet they are just returns, probably still have Samsung warranty. Could buy and check serial number. Return if not. But may not be worth it. Good luck!
I was thinking that. Samsung warranty does go by serial number if I am not mistaken. My worry is they pull some bestbuy geek squad bullshit and plaster their own stickers on top of the original serial number so you cant see it. I dont think they would update warranty period with samsung would they? I can definitvely say I do not want a 90-day warranty heavily used samsung ssd.
 
TrevorR

Retsam said:
Thanks but I am trying to stay in the $100-150 range so that would probably be out of the question.
I mistakenly thought 970 pro. I have 1tb 960 Pro if interested. Purchased 2017 from Amazon for $498 (Yeah..). 10tb written, 100% life according to crystal disk. I used it as my windows install, game files were on HDD. I don't do large file transfers I only gamed. These are good for 800tbw++. Warranty is 5 years from purchase date and under 800tbw. So a crap ton of life left. Will include invoice for warranty.

$150 shipped.

$150 shipped.
 
Staples

Not too many people selling modern hardware. I've noticed this is the trend. Lots of hardware from several generations ago.
 
Retsam

Staples said:
Not too many people selling modern hardware. I've noticed this is the trend. Lots of hardware from several generations ago.
Partially true perhaps. But ive found lots, just passed on some and missed some others.
 
Retsam

Anyone with a WD SN550 with minimal use for a good price? Sounds like a strange request. Apparently they are very good main/OS/Game ssds.
 
