WTB 1TB SSD and 2 x MSATA 256 or 512 gig cards

P25X v2 | Laptop - GIGABYTE U.S.A. w8.1:def w8.1:pro Stunning visuals with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 880M GDDR5 8GB Powerful and efficient 4th gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor 1080p Full HD wide vie...

I have a p25x v2 I can part with. Screen isn't flawless, but no dead pixels and it's nothing crazy. It's a Common issue with this model. I can boot it up and pm pictures if interested. A brand new screen is only ~$50 and takes 5 minutes to swap if it is something that really bothers you.It's a beast of a laptop. I just don't travel much anymore and it doesn't see any use. Battery worked fine last I used it, but it has been in a drawer for a year, so I'd have to test it to say for sure.