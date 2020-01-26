WTB 1TB SSD and 2 x MSATA 256 or 512 gig cards

narsbars

WTB 1 1TB SSD, and 2 x MSATA 256 or 512 gig cards
WTB DEAD or Dead cheap 980 mxm laptop video card.
 
janas19

Have you checked out a Latitude E6540 with Radeon dGPU? They often sell for $200 or below and can the LGA processor can be upgraded to a quad core.

This E6540 is selling for $200 or Best Offer.
 
narsbars

Thanks, that one sold. I am really put off by ebay. Just bought a replacement screen for a laptop and it looked like Serena Williams had used it for serving practice. No idea if I will see my money back or not.
The H has always been good to me.
 
I have a y510 with no screen lol. The hinge area broke so i took off the whole panel and just use HDMI. has a 850m in it I believe
 
SticKx911

I have a p25x v2 I can part with. Screen isn't flawless, but no dead pixels and it's nothing crazy. It's a Common issue with this model. I can boot it up and pm pictures if interested. A brand new screen is only ~$50 and takes 5 minutes to swap if it is something that really bothers you.
It's a beast of a laptop. I just don't travel much anymore and it doesn't see any use. Battery worked fine last I used it, but it has been in a drawer for a year, so I'd have to test it to say for sure.

P25X v2 | Laptop - GIGABYTE U.S.A.

w8.1:def w8.1:pro Stunning visuals with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 880M GDDR5 8GB Powerful and efficient 4th gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor 1080p Full HD wide vie...
www.gigabyte.com www.gigabyte.com
 
