WTB: 1TB NVMe

Grimham

Grimham

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2004
Messages
1,455
Looking for a good deal on a 1TB NVMe. Doesn't need to be the fastest drive in the world, but of course can't be a total piece of junk either.

I've been eyeing this Crucial one just because of the price, I may go with it if I get no good offers. I would entertain a larger drive as well if the price is right.

Payment=Paypal

Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top