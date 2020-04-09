WTB: 1TB NVMe

Grimham
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2004
- Messages
- 1,455
Looking for a good deal on a 1TB NVMe. Doesn't need to be the fastest drive in the world, but of course can't be a total piece of junk either.
I've been eyeing this Crucial one just because of the price, I may go with it if I get no good offers. I would entertain a larger drive as well if the price is right.
Payment=Paypal
Thanks.
