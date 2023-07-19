WTB, 17" screen, win 11 laptop for an old lady

Are you looking for a 15.6", or 17" laptop? Those are basically your options. The bigger the laptop, the heavier it is, so make sure you make the "client" aware of that. Sitting on a couch with a 5+ pound weight (w/ 17" screen) might not be what she had in mind.

For Win11, you need Intel 6th Gen or up, or AMD Ryzen 2000 series or newer.

For sluggishness, your biggest issue is the hard drive. I bet if you put an SSD into the current machine that would solve the problem, but elderly people often seek attention anyway they can get it and having to have a "new" laptop is one of the ways.



Either way, I have a Dell Inspiron 5579 15" 1.8GHz i7-8550U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p screen, fresh Win11 just installed last week. It is a 2-in-1 convertible touchscreen laptop, so can use it as a large tablet when on the couch. Very nice machine, charger included, ready to go.

I'm planning to throw it on eBay as soon as I get to it, but would be happy to offload it here. $200 I think is a fair price on here. Let me know.