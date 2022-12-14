WTB 16 0r 32 gig DDR and Windows Tablet

I want to get to 32 gig from the current 16 using 2x8 Corsair 3600 on an AMD 4 5900x setup using only PBO for OC. Two more 8s, four 8s, 2x16s, whatever you have in your retired bin. I just want to pop them in and run them without having to spend hours tweaking them.

I need something know to play well with AMD and the best price I can get of course. Going to 04488, Maine using PPal G&S.



WTB Windows tablet, something that will run 11 without hacks, upgradeable storage if under 256 gig and keyboard. No gaming being done on this rig.

Thanks