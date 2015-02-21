WTB: 150-160w PicoPSU or PW-200-M

N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,018
I'm interested in buying the following:

Still want:
• 150W or 160W PicoPSU (mini-box) or PW-200-M, with brick if you have it.

Got it:
Ryzen 3000g/3200g/3400g A6-8570E PRO from Ebay, $35 A8-9600 $60 amaz
Motorcycle Turntable (+14"), $50-60, price negotiable. Made my own.
An Intel LGA 1150 Proc for $100-200. Bought from ebay
A Full ATX case. Got an XB EVO on amazon
 
Last edited:
N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,018
Bump, want a motorcycle turntable (see op).
I don't have the tools or materials, so if someone would build one up for me (or sell me an old one) that'd be great. I have a 12" centerstand, so a 14" wide base would probably be minimum.
 
N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,018
Bump
Interested in ryzen apu, new or used. 3000 series preferred, and a ge (35w / "pro") model would be nice to have if anyone has one.
 
N

Nobu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,018
Bump, still want picopsu, got an apu comin in, but I'll still consider offers on that if they're not too high.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top