WTB: 128GB or 256GB NVMe SSD

I am looking to purchase an inexpensive NVMe SSD for a build I am trying to wrap up. OEM pulls or older drives are fine. This system can only handle a max length of 80mm (pretty standard), so no 22110 drives please. eBay prices for used drives are through the roof right now for some reason. I only really have an immediate need for one drive, but I will consider multiples depending on what you've got. The target system for these is NVMe only (no SATA), and only has two PCIe lanes exposed to the m.2 slot.Looking to pay $15 for a single 128GB drive or $25 for a single 256GB drive. Payment via PayPal. You can ship these via USPS Priority Mail to save a few bucks.