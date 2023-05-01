WTB: 120MM "Tribal" (or other early/mid 2000s) Chrome/Steel Fan Grills

schoolslave
I am looking for 120MM fan grills of the early/mid 2000s aesthetic - tribal, alien, scorpion, biohazard, etc.
Only interested in chrome or polished/shiny stainless steel (not acrylic, not Kikboxes' powder coated style, not aluminum).
heatware: schoolslave
payment: PP F&F or Zelle
Preferably would like to find three of these (Logisys FG202) - notice the raised sections on the blades, not the cheaper flat-cutout grills:
Let me know what y'all have stashed away - thanks!
