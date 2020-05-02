WTB 11+" tablet - Apple, Android, or MS.

My beloved Note Pro 12.2 finally shuffled off this mortal coil and a week of trying to watch things on my phone has convinced me it's time to get another tablet. I don't care what OS it runs so long as streaming services like Hulu and Prime can be used and its hardware can decode the latest codecs - so nothing older than 3-4 years. The display must be at the very least 1080 and 11". No Chinese knockoffs please, only the ones made in the same factory with a recognizable name on them.