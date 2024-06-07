WTB: 11" Ipad Air or Pro with M1 or newer

R-Type
Let me know what you've got in surplus now that you've got your shiny new M4.
Pm sentI’ve got this one: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09FDJST82/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
Bought it in October 2022. Cosmetically flawless. I’m one of those guys who don’t use their new phone/tablet until it’s screen protected and in a case. I’ll send it with a case and screen protector on it.
If your heats okay I’ll do $525 shipped to cont. U.S. via Paypal FF.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/21987
EBay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/wrenalise