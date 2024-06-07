  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: 11" Ipad Air or Pro with M1 or newer

R-Type

R-Type

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - October 2011
Joined
Mar 6, 2006
Messages
2,806
Let me know what you've got in surplus now that you've got your shiny new M4. :)
 
Mizzer said:
I’ve got this one: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09FDJST82/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1

Bought it in October 2022. Cosmetically flawless. I’m one of those guys who don’t use their new phone/tablet until it’s screen protected and in a case. I’ll send it with a case and screen protector on it.

If your heats okay I’ll do $525 shipped to cont. U.S. via Paypal FF.

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/21987
EBay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/wrenalise
Pm sent
 
iPad found, thread closed.
 
