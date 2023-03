einz said: Hey all, I'm looking for a 10gb RJ45 NIC (Intel X540, X550, Aquantia AQC107, etc.) to mess around with and see if the wiring in my house can handle it before I dive off the deep end and upgrade all the things. I'm hoping the community has something here instead of me going to eBay. As always, I have heat under einz, can pay via paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up if local to the SF Bay Area. Thanks for looking! Click to expand...

I bought one of these used from amazon, also have a QNAP one, but the trendnet I bought as the used one for about the current price. Think I paid $55. They said it'd be a 2.0 which is a tahini networks, but I actually got the rev 3 which is aquantia. The rev 3 is my current NIC. That was 2 years ago, so I don't imagine they have any 2.0 to offer, I could be wrong, but I'd be willing to bet you'd get the rev 3.