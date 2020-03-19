WTB 1080Ti / 2080 / 2080S / 2080Ti (Ncase compatible, 280mm max)

So it looks like my trusty 1080Ti went home to be with Jesus tonight. Not saying it was Corona virus, but 4 years is pretty old for a top end GPU and she had some underlying mods that were always a concern, even in the best of times. She leaves behind an Arctic ACX3 cooler and two top of the line Nvidia fans. She never complained and she never ran hot.



I need a 2-3 slot card, 280mm max length (technically, 290mm might fit)



No AMD, we belong to the Gsync religion and don't need your false red gods.



Nothing below a 1080Ti because I have a lot of pixels to push.



Truth be told, a 2080Ti would be nice, but with the 3080Ti just around the corner, a step or two lower would make more sense to pass down to one of my kids when the big one drops in the next few months.