WTB 1080Ti / 2080 / 2080S / 2080Ti (Ncase compatible, 280mm max)

D

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,385
So it looks like my trusty 1080Ti went home to be with Jesus tonight. Not saying it was Corona virus, but 4 years is pretty old for a top end GPU and she had some underlying mods that were always a concern, even in the best of times. She leaves behind an Arctic ACX3 cooler and two top of the line Nvidia fans. She never complained and she never ran hot.

I need a 2-3 slot card, 280mm max length (technically, 290mm might fit)

No AMD, we belong to the Gsync religion and don't need your false red gods.

Nothing below a 1080Ti because I have a lot of pixels to push.

Truth be told, a 2080Ti would be nice, but with the 3080Ti just around the corner, a step or two lower would make more sense to pass down to one of my kids when the big one drops in the next few months.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top