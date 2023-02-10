WTB 10 TB NAS HDD, 13600K 12700K + z690 z790 mobo + PSU + Mem. FS keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card

a)

Located in San Francisco and can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.My heatware turbogodzillaBB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.The back is scratched off2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cardsFollowing stuff I need. Trade or I can buy:13600K / 12700k + Z690 or 790 mobo DDR5 (nothing crazy expensive) I might stay away from ITX boards because they have air cooler compatibility issues but I'll take a look at what you have + DDR5 16gb x 2 memory.. My NAS drives need replacement. Currently I have Seagate Exos Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 10TB (Helium) 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache Hyperscale 512e Internal Hard Drive ST10000NM0016FS:$18 Mouse -sealed$30 RGB mat -sealed$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.$85 off if you buy all items 3Headset -SOLDShipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3