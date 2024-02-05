WTB: 10/11 Gen i5/i7 Combo (Processor, board, hsf, mem)

T

TwiceOver

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 14, 2003
Messages
2,413
Looking to move my Unraid setup off of power hungry old dual xeon hardware and get into quicksync.

Looking for:
i5/i7 10th or 11th Gen with QuickSync + Cooler (stock will be fine)
Motherboard for the above with at least 2x x4 pci-e slots (or larger)
32GB of memory

Kind of a long shot that anyone would want to offload something that new, but worth a try before buying retail.

Heatware: TwiceOver (Yeah, it's been quite a while)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top