WTB: 10/11 Gen i5/i7 Combo (Processor, board, hsf, mem)

Looking to move my Unraid setup off of power hungry old dual xeon hardware and get into quicksync.
Looking for:
i5/i7 10th or 11th Gen with QuickSync + Cooler (stock will be fine)
Motherboard for the above with at least 2x x4 pci-e slots (or larger)
32GB of memory
Kind of a long shot that anyone would want to offload something that new, but worth a try before buying retail.
Heatware: TwiceOver (Yeah, it's been quite a while)
