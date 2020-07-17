WTB: 1 Ms refresh rate gaming monitor preferably 27-30", local Dallas pick up preferred

Say $100+? I don't know what decent gaming monitors are going for these days used, price is open. Just hit me with what you've got in PM with model info and price and whether it's local or ship (and if you have the original box if shipped). Then follow up with multiple pictures at different angles when possible please.



Prefer it to be under 3 years old with zero physical issues like scratches or dead pixels, etc.



For a good price I'd come to you.



Heat in signature