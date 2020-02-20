Wraith Prism on a stock 2700x and Noise

How loud is this thing really when you apply a decent fan curve to it? I want a better cooler than what comes with teh AMD 5 2600, my first choiice, but then with a 50 dollar cooler, I'm already up at the same price as the 2700x. I was thinking I'd just use the Prism cooler and spend the same amount of cash and get a faster CPU too. However, I've been reading about the Prism and almosst everyone reports it's noisy. It's jsut too bad AMD didn;t step up it's gameand offer a 120mm fan/cpolerinstead of the 3000+ RPM 92mm.