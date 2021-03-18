WOW Cable rant

V

Valnar

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2001
Messages
3,252
A few weeks ago my perfect ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 modem died after a couple years of good use. 'Just a cable-modem with no WiFi, which is what I wanted. I called WOW to have them come replace it and they installed a router+Wifi combo thing with the known bad Intel Puma chipset. I was not happy.

In order to combat that, I decided to buy my own Motorola MB8600 Broadcom chipset modem as its rumored to be the best. They balked at letting me install it, but eventually did. A week later I started having problems with disconnects and random reboots. It might be the modem itself - don't know. When I called in for support, they wouldn't help because it wasn't their modem.

So I asked them ship me one of theirs. Unfortunately their hired help doesn't know which modem I am getting, nor can I request a model. It might be a defective Intel one again. It might have Wifi+firewall that I need to disable, if it lets me. Who knows. I'm prepared to play cable-modem roulette as many times as required.
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
4,134
The puma problem is a myth imo. I bought a brand new sb6190 right when this scare was getting big and ran the dslreports test--it was perfect. I've used it in two different cities with comcast now for over 4 years and no issues even on latency sensitive stuff like rdp. I actually bought a second one that was open box new that someone was dumping because of the scare and put it in service at another site with wow where it regularly sees 100F temps. It actually connects to the comcast one via a nailed up ipsec vpn tunnel and I run rdp over it. If there's any latency issues, I will see it instantly, and every single time it's been some sort of issue with the isp's service, not the modem.

Just take their combo and put it in modem mode and be done with it. Connect only a single computer to it and run a linux live cd to make sure there's no background traffic and when you run the dslreports puma test you'll find it flawless. There's no issue because even if there was one it was solved a long time ago by isps.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
10,057
Should not have gone with the Motorola. Motorola Surfboard modems used to be produced by Arris. Then the Motorola brand was sold to Zoom I believe, which makes the current Motorola branded modems.

The modem you want is the Arris SB8200 IMO.

To give you an idea of just how robust the SB8200 is, I run mine outdoors in a little wooden shack where it is exposed to extreme heat, extreme cold, and even humidity over the course of the year. Never skips a beat.
 
V

Valnar

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2001
Messages
3,252
My issue is WOW (perhaps other ISP's are nicer) isn't in the "install your own modem" business any more.
 
