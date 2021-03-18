WOW Cable rant

A few weeks ago my perfect ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 modem died after a couple years of good use. 'Just a cable-modem with no WiFi, which is what I wanted. I called WOW to have them come replace it and they installed a router+Wifi combo thing with the known bad Intel Puma chipset. I was not happy.
In order to combat that, I decided to buy my own Motorola MB8600 Broadcom chipset modem as its rumored to be the best. They balked at letting me install it, but eventually did. A week later I started having problems with disconnects and random reboots. It might be the modem itself - don't know. When I called in for support, they wouldn't help because it wasn't their modem.
So I asked them ship me one of theirs. Unfortunately their hired help doesn't know which modem I am getting, nor can I request a model. It might be a defective Intel one again. It might have Wifi+firewall that I need to disable, if it lets me. Who knows. I'm prepared to play cable-modem roulette as many times as required.
In order to combat that, I decided to buy my own Motorola MB8600 Broadcom chipset modem as its rumored to be the best. They balked at letting me install it, but eventually did. A week later I started having problems with disconnects and random reboots. It might be the modem itself - don't know. When I called in for support, they wouldn't help because it wasn't their modem.
So I asked them ship me one of theirs. Unfortunately their hired help doesn't know which modem I am getting, nor can I request a model. It might be a defective Intel one again. It might have Wifi+firewall that I need to disable, if it lets me. Who knows. I'm prepared to play cable-modem roulette as many times as required.