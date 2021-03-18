WOW Cable rant

The puma problem is a myth imo. I bought a brand new sb6190 right when this scare was getting big and ran the dslreports test--it was perfect. I've used it in two different cities with comcast now for over 4 years and no issues even on latency sensitive stuff like rdp. I actually bought a second one that was open box new that someone was dumping because of the scare and put it in service at another site with wow where it regularly sees 100F temps. It actually connects to the comcast one via a nailed up ipsec vpn tunnel and I run rdp over it. If there's any latency issues, I will see it instantly, and every single time it's been some sort of issue with the isp's service, not the modem.



Just take their combo and put it in modem mode and be done with it. Connect only a single computer to it and run a linux live cd to make sure there's no background traffic and when you run the dslreports puma test you'll find it flawless. There's no issue because even if there was one it was solved a long time ago by isps.