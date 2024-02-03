WOW (and possibly other ISPs) gaming 47 CFR 8.1

I just found out yesterday that according to WOW's own document that's required to be published per 47 CFR 8.1, that the rate for our connection should be $55/month. When I called them up about this (since they are charging $75/mo), they said that is only with autopay, so without autopay it is $65, and then $5 for fees, so $70 (the south american call center rep didn't really comprehend what I was saying and couldn't explain why I'm paying $5/mo more).
So I looked up what the FCC requires in the disclosure document from ISPs, and found this in #17 of a ruling at https://www.federalregister.gov/doc...ring-broadband-consumers-through-transparency -- "...Commission requires providers to display only the “retail” monthly broadband price, by which the Commission means the price a provider offers broadband to consumers before applying any discounts such as those for paperless billing, automatic payment (autopay)..."
MFs are lying on their disclosure documents or they're lying to me on the phone. Either way, this flies in the face of what the FCC is trying to make them do, so I emailed the FCC the following and thought I would post it here too:
'In the attached disclosure for the ISP, Knology of Alabama, Inc, et al., the ISP is not adhering to guidance in point 17 by the FCC in CG Docket No. 22-2, FCC 22-86, FR ID 117396, summarized as follows: "...Commission requires providers to display only the “retail” monthly broadband price, by which the Commission means the price a provider offers broadband to consumers before applying any discounts such as those for paperless billing, automatic payment (autopay)..."
I just got off the phone with the ISP, and the ISP told me that the rates listed on page 8 of their disclosure for "Huntsville" and "Internet 600" are for AFTER autopay and not the full retail rate as required by the FCC in the ruling.
I wanted to bring this to your attention as this flies in the face of the protections that the FCC is trying to implement for consumers and shows how the ISPs can utilize this document to mislead consumers with erroneous or false information as I'm sure 99% of Americans won't go through the effort I just did to notify you.'
Check out your ISP's disclosure and compare it to your bill. If they're gaming you, call them up and get your rate adjusted. If they're gaming the FCC, let the FCC know.
