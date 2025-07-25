  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Would you pay 20% more for a US-Made laptop? Palmer Luckey thinks you would

https://www.tomshardware.com/laptop...spend-20-percent-more-for-an-american-made-pc

Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus, recently put out a poll asking if people would pay 20% more than a Macbook for a full US-Made laptop computer. His poll from X shows that a majority would, and he seems to be seriously looking into it.

Personally, it would be a hard consideration, as just being "Made in America" wouldn't be enough. The computer would have to be very high-quality, something that you could feel just be picking up the system. Additionally, the support would have to be first-class exceptional without any of the overseas call centers who have a default deny for warranty claims.

Any guesses on what LotR reference he would make for the company or product names?
 
Hm, I definitely agree with you, and I hope they will fulfill those criteria, especially the support one. I doubt that that kind of laptop would be for everyone, but if you need that support and quality, it's something that I'm sure people would pay for
 
Gonna cost a LOT more than that to be domestically produced AND of high quality! 20% is mere peanuts. And just because it's USA made, there's no guarantee it will be more reliable or demonstrably superior, hardware wise, than imported counterparts. ESPECIALLY at the laughable 20% premium. 🙃 Curtis Mathes comes to mind.

EDIT: Just realized the referenced 20% was 20% OVER what a Macbook costs. For a Windows laptop? No freaking way.
 
20% more than a MacBook? That would have to be one heck of a premium device. Even the biggest Apple haters would concede that "quality" isn't a deficiency with either the MacBook Air or Pro. Apple support is till one of the best in the business as well. The downside is the price and you want to increase that 20%?

Good luck. I think most people looking for a windows machine will be plenty content to stick with their business class Dell or HP. The average consumer buyer isn't anywhere near this price bracket or discussion.
 
I'm gonna bet he can't pull it off. Though it really isn't super defined what percentage has to be made in a country to declare it. And no just being Made in America is no promise of quality automatically. I have worked with PLENTY of lazy negligent workers that skip QA steps just to get more done. I know it happens everywhere, but just because it is on this landmass doesn't mean anything. I do prefer to support US companies, but i do so mostly out of value for my purchase.

He probably will just sell it out to some other company once established anyways. And then the quality he achieves will drop.

jardows said:
Any guesses on what LotR reference he would make for the company or product names?
Click to expand...
Half-ling's Leaf: AMD Laptop
Po-tay-toe: Chrome book
Oliphant: Intel Laptop

Company name: Denethor

EDIT: never answered question. No I would likely not buy this.
 
He would need to invent his own new operating system too, of course.
I don't think "Microsoft Windows" has the "Made in USA" type quality that we're looking for in this day and age.
It'd need to be "freedom!" approved, and that means zero telemetry and zero ads and zero cheap bullshit and zero nonsense.
 
I think it also depends on which mac they are talking about. the air starts at 999, the pro at 1500. If your talking 20% over the base model price of pro... it could be doable.

It would depend heavily on specs though. Your getting to the ultra premium when you approach 2K.

But they need more than just being american made. There needs to be some type of hook that appeals ot the customer.

Example: Framework laptops. They are very expensive, but have the hook that they are endlessly customizeable and easily repairable / upgradeable. So for a particular niche, they are invaluable.

This could be the same for an all american laptop. There would need to be a market or niche this is targeting that people will pay for. I can think of one. Government. Government who wants for national security needs.

Other than that though, especially at the consumer level, I'm not sure what the hook is.
 
Sindalis said:
I think it also depends on which mac they are talking about. the air starts at 999, the pro at 1500. If your talking 20% over the base model price of pro... it could be doable.

It would depend heavily on specs though. Your getting to the ultra premium when you approach 2K.

But they need more than just being american made. There needs to be some type of hook that appeals ot the customer.

Example: Framework laptops. They are very expensive, but have the hook that they are endlessly customizeable and easily repairable / upgradeable. So for a particular niche, they are invaluable.

This could be the same for an all american laptop. There would need to be a market or niche this is targeting that people will pay for. I can think of one. Government. Government who wants for national security needs.

Other than that though, especially at the consumer level, I'm not sure what the hook is.
Click to expand...
Yes!

With government and military use, these kinds of requirements for USA made almost have no budgetary limits. If I were to start a company this is what I would go after, not the consumer market which is fine buying $150 laptops on black friday.
 
