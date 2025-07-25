Would you pay 20% more for a US-Made laptop? Palmer Luckey thinks you would

I think it also depends on which mac they are talking about. the air starts at 999, the pro at 1500. If your talking 20% over the base model price of pro... it could be doable.



It would depend heavily on specs though. Your getting to the ultra premium when you approach 2K.



But they need more than just being american made. There needs to be some type of hook that appeals ot the customer.



Example: Framework laptops. They are very expensive, but have the hook that they are endlessly customizeable and easily repairable / upgradeable. So for a particular niche, they are invaluable.



This could be the same for an all american laptop. There would need to be a market or niche this is targeting that people will pay for. I can think of one. Government. Government who wants for national security needs.



Other than that though, especially at the consumer level, I'm not sure what the hook is.