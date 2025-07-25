Would you pay 20% more for a US-Made laptop? Palmer Luckey thinks you would

https://www.tomshardware.com/laptop...spend-20-percent-more-for-an-american-made-pc
Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus, recently put out a poll asking if people would pay 20% more than a Macbook for a full US-Made laptop computer. His poll from X shows that a majority would, and he seems to be seriously looking into it.
Personally, it would be a hard consideration, as just being "Made in America" wouldn't be enough. The computer would have to be very high-quality, something that you could feel just be picking up the system. Additionally, the support would have to be first-class exceptional without any of the overseas call centers who have a default deny for warranty claims.
Any guesses on what LotR reference he would make for the company or product names?
