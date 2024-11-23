Would you like a subscription service with your Pimax Crystal Super Hardware update?

lostinseganet
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2008
- Messages
- 1,224
Pimax Prime?
You pay $599 up front then $12 per month for 2 years?
When will the headset actually come out? When, When??? 2 years?
New info on Pimax Crystal Super .... Gotta admit it looks nice, but will Pimax come thru ??
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRJqFdwurxo&t=1s
You pay $599 up front then $12 per month for 2 years?
When will the headset actually come out? When, When??? 2 years?
New info on Pimax Crystal Super .... Gotta admit it looks nice, but will Pimax come thru ??
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRJqFdwurxo&t=1s