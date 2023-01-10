Would you change anything on this list?

Case: Hyte Y40

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 4.5 GHz 16-Core Processor

AIO: Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler

Mobo: Gigabyte B650 AERO G ATX AM5 Motherboard

RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory

M.2: Samsung 980 Pro 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive

GPU: GIGABYTE AERO OC GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G+ 1000 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply



Still going back and forth between AMD or Intel..anything standing out on this AMD build to anyone that they'd swap out? I'm not invested in any of these particular parts really, so feel free to suggest alternatives.

All these parts are assuming a white theme but that is just kind of what I'm leaning towards and not a must have.

Use is general PC use...some photo/video editing and gaming. I tend to keep my builds for many years, so going higher is ok within reason. Gaming is mostly WoW, Elden RIng, CP2077.

Current monitor is 1920x1200@60 which will be upgraded at some point probably this year...144p or 4k is still up in the air and not included in this current upgrade. Regardless, lets assume 4k for longevity's sake...hence the 4080.