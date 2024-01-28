Would you buy your video card from AliExpress?

vjhawk

Sep 2, 2016
I'm just wondering because I see video cards selling for significantly less on AliExpress.

But the caveat is that these video cards are sold from China which increases delivery time to 2 weeks+ and let's be honest you're half wondering if the video card is some kind of knock off imitation.

And if the video card arrives and it's not what you expected/wanted, how hard is it to get a return or refund of your money?

Anybody have experience buying from AliExpress. Would you go with them to buy a high end item like a video card?

For example do you believe that any of these listings are real?

Example A:

1706479806364.png


Example B:

1706479935216.png
 
