Would you buy an Ai generated Videogame?

Without any thought out into the game just a game where Ai thinking you want these Ai character models and this map that is how I view Palworld it's not a genuine game really just copy and pasted Ai generated algorithms. No History no Lore no hand crafted worlds or maps. No appreciation for previous games in the same genre.
Unless the AI is so good that it covers all the bases and has depth that previous games couldn't capture. Then it might be a solid game but then how much is that game worth if they are so easy to make?
This guy on late night Radio said what you see online is going to become reality but it's not necessary the truth. Like people being glued to social media all day.
