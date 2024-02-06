Would you buy an Ai generated Videogame?

C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
21,794
Without any thought out into the game just a game where Ai thinking you want these Ai character models and this map that is how I view Palworld it's not a genuine game really just copy and pasted Ai generated algorithms. No History no Lore no hand crafted worlds or maps. No appreciation for previous games in the same genre.

Unless the AI is so good that it covers all the bases and has depth that previous games couldn't capture. Then it might be a solid game but then how much is that game worth if they are so easy to make?

This guy on late night Radio said what you see online is going to become reality but it's not necessary the truth. Like people being glued to social media all day.
 
Last edited:
Comixbooks said:
Without any thought out into the game just a game where Ai thinking you want these Ai character models and this map that is how I view Palworld it's not a genuine game really just copy and pasted Ai generated algorithms. No History no Lore no hand crafted worlds or maps. No appreciation for previous games in the same genre.

Unless the AI is so good that it covers all the bases and has depth that previous games couldn't capture. Then it might be a solid game but then how much is that game worth if they are so easy to make?

This guy on late night Radio said what you see online is going to become reality but it's not necessary the truth. Like people being glued to social media all day.
Click to expand...

It's worth whatever people are willing to pay for it.
 
Depend what we mean, copying game asset style does not require generative AI at all to happen.

If you can go from making a game easily with AI tools, it would be a bit like book, it is really easy tech wise to make and distribute books, it rise the creativity needed in the idea-execution for a book to be considered a success. If millions of people make games and ready to sell it for little because it costed them little to do, it would be deflationary, like it is rare for song-book-podcast to be sold at high price.

As for buying it, yes sure, if it seem good for the price, it is not like there will be a clear nuance between form of non-AI compute made and AI compute made that will exist and that we will know which was which, this could rapidly sound like would you ever buy a videogame that used a compiler instead of being wrote in assembly (because the would you ever buy a game wrote in assembly instead of machine code stopped being popular) or the anti GPU over general compute talk back in the days.

The people that made the Unreal engine much more Palworld than generative AI did (if it was used for much outside some asset)
 
Last edited:
Reality is what the majority believes but it doesn't make it morally right or good. I just don't want to see a bunch of fake games becoming popular.
 
I think we are a long way off from having to worry about this. That said, the industry is using the tools available today to cut costs and crank out content faster. So far that kind of thing hasn't been particularly well received but we may reach a point where we can't tell its even being done anymore. When that happens, no one will care.
 
As long as the game is interesting and entertaining, people won't really notice. That being said, the whole basis of this thread is disingenuous and you're just using the AI argument to shit on Palworld. Truth is, you have no idea what went into the development of the game.
 
cvinh said:
As long as the game is interesting and entertaining, people won't really notice. That being said, the whole basis of this thread is disingenuous and you're just using the AI argument to shit on Palworld. Truth is, you have no idea what went into the development of the game.
Click to expand...
Not sure who you are maybe Ai.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top