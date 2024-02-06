Would you buy an Ai generated Videogame?

Depend what we mean, copying game asset style does not require generative AI at all to happen.



If you can go from making a game easily with AI tools, it would be a bit like book, it is really easy tech wise to make and distribute books, it rise the creativity needed in the idea-execution for a book to be considered a success. If millions of people make games and ready to sell it for little because it costed them little to do, it would be deflationary, like it is rare for song-book-podcast to be sold at high price.



As for buying it, yes sure, if it seem good for the price, it is not like there will be a clear nuance between form of non-AI compute made and AI compute made that will exist and that we will know which was which, this could rapidly sound like would you ever buy a videogame that used a compiler instead of being wrote in assembly (because the would you ever buy a game wrote in assembly instead of machine code stopped being popular) or the anti GPU over general compute talk back in the days.



The people that made the Unreal engine much more Palworld than generative AI did (if it was used for much outside some asset)