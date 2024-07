samduhman said: My son has one of those Azeron Cyborgs. After seeing your post I asked him about it. He said he doesn't use it but also said he didn't try it long enough to get used to it to see if he liked it. He said I could try it and I think I will. The reviews for it aren't to bad. Click to expand...

It was a learning curve getting it adjusted properly. My first few tries I didn't realize you could roll the towers, like a listing boat. Once I realized that and re-did the alignments, it changed everything.There is a little square screw/nut in between the two more obvious slide fwd/back screws on the bottom of each finger rail. That screw/square-nut can be loosened so that the whole finger tower can log-roll left/right, or tilt leaning toward you away from the base plate. Then re-tighten it. I didn't know that even after watching an azeron how-to adjust video on youtube.My pinky and ring finger, especially the sideways pinky button and the tower button for each of those fingers weren't very usable until I figured that out. That, because those buttons were off-angled so that the edge of the buttons were a slice across my finger instead of being aligned with them.I feel like some people give up on the device because they never took the time to align it properly, and to cultivate some good button profiles and macros and memorize them.I also saw in this forum that some people use mini rubberbands around the frontward and rearward buttons (+ the side button if on the pinky or pointer finger) to add resistance to the buttons. I haven't had a need to do that but some people like the resistance vs mis-clicking on light touch. Personally I've also always been a fan of using bumper pads (felt or vinyl) on other mmo gaming boards (g13, etc) or tiny ones on the side numpad of mmo mice, in order to delineate what buttons are what by feel. I'm probably going to put felt bumper pads on the nearest row of "trigger" keys so that I never confuse the two rows of "teeth" nearest to my palm.There is an azeron subreddit that has some good info occasionally. . . .I set it up on elden ring with the stick acting as a microsoft gamepad. Having everything within reach, plus macro-ing some things, is very useful instead of paddling across gamepad buttons. I can pull of some tricky moves perfectly at a touch (reverse backstep dodge-hopping backward from facing forward, slamming 2-H weapon into the ground, etc). It's also really handy to be able to slap a finger upward on the overhead button to jump, then pull downward on the trigger key opposite of it below on the row of "Teeth" buttons to attack with 2 weapons from the air. Up-down, super quick and seems logical to lay it out like that to my brain. I also have a long press on a forward flat down button that makes me run (along with direction-wise using the gamepad-stick), and if I double tap it I roll. I use that sideways thumb-slap button alongside the gamepad stick to drink estus, and the rightmost key alongside the pointer finger to swap between estus, FP, mixed physik, etc (long press goes back to estus by default in the game). Combined with a few highlighted location side num-pad style mmo mouse buttons, I have a lot of capability. Spell casting and swaping stuff, opening map, opening and closing interfaces is way cleaner too since I put a short press and long press on the same button for all of that (why does elden ring not esc out of all menus and instead require a hotkey for some??). I could probably get away with less side buttons on the mouse now, like the alternate panels on the newer nagas that have like 5 tile buttons on them, but I don't own one of those yet. I still like keeping jump, another roll/run button, and the two main genertic attack buttons on the mouse buttons or mouse num-pad array though, at least for now.