Would using the M.2 port directly under the GPU matter in terms of temperatures?

I have a Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Pro AX motherboard: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z490-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-1x
Right now I have my games drive on a pair of SSDs in RAID0 (Old setup that I have been regretting doing and haven't had to money to un-do) and I would like to migrate them over to a single NVME someday, but I was wondering if which port I used would make a difference in cooling, and if it would even matter.
My board also has six SATA ports and all of them are also in use (Long story), however, two of them are being used by said SSDs that I will no longer need once I replace them with a NVME, eventually bringing me to only using a total of four of my SATA ports.
My board currently has two unused m.2 ports and both of them have a heatsink/cover from the board itself, however one of them is directly under the GPU, while the other is unobstructed but using it would disable two of my SATA ports.
While I will no longer need those ports after migrating the SSDs over to the NVME, I still would like to have them available if it's not necessary to disable them. Would there be any difference if I use the port that's directly under my GPU in terms of heating up the NVME? Or would it be better to use the other port that has nothing over it even though it will disable two of my SATA ports?
