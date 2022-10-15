Would upgrading from a Xeon 1620 v2 to a 1650 v2 or 2667 v2 help with gaming?

I have a Dell Precision T3610, it's a Xeon based workstation.

It has a Intel Xeon 1620 v2, it's a 4C8T CPU with a base clock of 3.7GHz and Turbo of 3.9Ghz and 10MB of L3 cache.

Apparently my motherboard does support upgrading the CPU to a 1650 v2

The Intel Xeon 1650 v2 is a 6C12T CPU with a base clock of 3.7GHz and Turbo of 3.9Ghz and 12MB of L3 cache.

Other than that they seem to have the same specs, including thankfully the TDP so I can just re-use the existing cooler since I have no idea what my options would be for a Xeon cooler in a proprietary Dell case.

The 1650 v2 can be had for under $20 on eBay. Would the additional 2 cores/4threads and 2MB of cache help with using this as a gaming system? Or would it actually hold me back due to the lower base clock speed?

I also heard that unofficially, I might be able to put a 2687W v2 or 2697 v2 in it, the 2697 v2 sounds like a downgrade for gaming though, the 2687W v2 though would require me to get a better cooler, and I can't find any confirmation on if this will or will not work.

If it does work, would the 2667v2 then be the best option? Goes for around $25 on eBay, 8C16T, 25MB L3 cache, and same TDP as my current CPU so I am assuming that means I can just use the existing cooler.

Only concern is that while the boost clock is a slightly higher 4GHZ over my 3.9GHz, the base clock is a much slower 3.3GHz over my current 3.7GHz and I don't know if that could give me a worse gaming performance.
 
Depending on the games you play, you're already being hampered in games just because you're still on an Ivy chip. That said, if you're playing modern games, the 2667v2 would be your best option for an upgrade, because having more cores will outweigh lower clock speed.

Knowing how crappy it is to disassemble Dell boxes, this is also a good time to check if you want more memory or faster memory if you aren't already on 1866.
 
