Would TUF 5090 fit in TUF GT502 horizon?

Z

Zeroxa

n00b
Joined
Jul 20, 2025
Messages
9
Hello everyone,

I'm thinking about upgrading my GPU to a TUF 5090. My concern is whether I'll be able to close the glass panel after mounting the card horizontally.

The graphics card's width is 146mm, which should fit, but the power cable will need some extra space.

Do any of you have experience installing a 5090 horizontally in a GT502 case? Which 5090 would be a better fit for the case?

Thank you in advance.
 
