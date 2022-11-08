Would throwing an RTX 3050 into an FX-6300 machine make any sense at all?

To my slight befuddlement I’m getting an FX-6300 machine back which was loaned to a family member years ago. This was an old Asus Essentio desktop I remember throwing a decent 450W power supply into - it’s built around an M5A97 motherboard with UEFI, and at least at a surface level it seemed pretty competent given its obvious limits. If I were to throw in a video card to periodically manage a game on our TV, would an RTX 3050 be hopelessly bottlenecked?