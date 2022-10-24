Would this old laptop work as a NAS well or not recommended ?

Should be more than enough for a simple Linux NAS looking at the passmark of that cpu, it does not require much ram, OS drive size, etc...



Raspberry pi with external USB drive is quite common, most of the advantage of a more fancy NAS (file available everywhere in your network and outside if you want it regardless of what else is going on with your other device) will be there and if the performance-storage size is big enough for your need, there you go, excellent use of old laptop and a NAS with not a bad power usage, mouse-keyboard-monitor directly available.