Would it be naïve to sell my Vega 56 for $$$ to buy a better card "when" prices fall again?

I've got a Vega 56 and a GT 710 in my main Ryzen desktop and I've got an RX 580 in my HTPC. I was thinking of taking advantage of the GPU pricing situation by selling my Vega 56 for cash and then use the money to buy a better graphics card when/if the prices come back to normal. I figure I could rely on my RX 580 and GT in the meantime. I haven't done extensive research, but judging by some posts on this form, there seems to be a sort of consensus that the price surge is due to inflation that won't ever self-correct.
If that turns out to be true, then obviously my plan would not pan out; however, I'd like to dedicate this thread for input. Assuming I'm willing to wait up to 1yr, is it reasonable to anticipate prices falling back to "normal" so that I can buy a better card?
