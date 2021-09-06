Would I get the VGA error if the HDMI cable is bad? ASUS Motherboard

Rog Maximus XIII HERO



It's a simple but very crucial question for me. This has been happening for a while now!



I had bend CPU pins, thus I got the VGA error. (One long three short beeps and white light)



I had the motherboard RMA'ed, fixed. And occasionally I am still getting the same errors. But POST goes through (A0) NO GPU card, by the way, it's a GCPU...



My question is;



Would I get the same error if the "HDMI CABLE" between MOBO and Monitor is bad?



Thank you