Would I get the VGA error if the HDMI cable is bad? ASUS Motherboard

Rog Maximus XIII HERO
It's a simple but very crucial question for me. This has been happening for a while now!
I had bend CPU pins, thus I got the VGA error. (One long three short beeps and white light)
I had the motherboard RMA'ed, fixed. And occasionally I am still getting the same errors. But POST goes through (A0) NO GPU card, by the way, it's a GCPU...
My question is;
Would I get the same error if the "HDMI CABLE" between MOBO and Monitor is bad?
Thank you
It's a simple but very crucial question for me. This has been happening for a while now!
I had bend CPU pins, thus I got the VGA error. (One long three short beeps and white light)
I had the motherboard RMA'ed, fixed. And occasionally I am still getting the same errors. But POST goes through (A0) NO GPU card, by the way, it's a GCPU...
My question is;
Would I get the same error if the "HDMI CABLE" between MOBO and Monitor is bad?
Thank you