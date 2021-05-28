Would i gain performance by doubling my ram with Win 10

It really depends on what you're doing. However, I will say that one surprising situation where you can find yourself needing more than 16GB of RAM if you're not careful is web browsing... if you're like me and you let the tabs full of JavaScript-heavy sites pile up without remembering to close them, you can easily find yourself using 20GB for web browsing. And it's getting easier and easier to hit that as websites increasingly become like more applications and less like documents. I have sometimes found I use less RAM gaming than I do surfing the web. It sounds crazy, but yeah. People used to think of an "Internet PC" as lighter than a gaming PC. I'm not so sure that fits anymore.



You can probably still get by with 16GB of RAM, but you need to not let the tabs pile up and be really good about closing applications you're not using. It's starting to feel like 8GB did about 5 years ago, in other words...