Would anyone want this?

If I was to post this (FB/CL etc), or sell it via the store I work at, what do you think?
The case is very nice, and everything came with it (Brand new from a warehouse in a time capsule lol) So I figured I would stick an old 775 build into this, upgrade the ram to max it out with win 10.
THEN, I got to thinking. What if this isn't enough? (BUt if it is, I really would keep it as is.)
I could upgrade the mobo to a LGA 775 DDR3 Mobo, and max out DDR3, and maybe upgrade the CPU (I at the moment, have no clue what the CPU is.)
OR.
I got on amazon.
This looks amazing. I could remove the CD Drive (DVD Multi Super, but the frame is black) and upgrade the guts with an AMD Ryzen build as a hell of a sleeper.
I saw these: https://www.amazon.com/DOCK-Bracket-Mount-Adapter-Drive/dp/B00SNCLGL4/ref=sr_1_6?creativeASIN=B01IE37ZRU&linkCode=w61&imprToken=VrzNbV2grA-VhcIDppWnFw&slotNum=0&ie=UTF8&qid=1491594309&sr=8-6&keywords=5.25+2.5+drive&tag=823814-20&th=1
And this, could handle a nice GFX card. I just would stick with the PSU.
What does peeps think? And if I did keep it as is right now, what would anyone pay?
My first go with a old school look like this.
I will get pictures of the PC with the sides and top on.
PSU is FSP Group 500w
