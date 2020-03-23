Would anyone want this?

If I was to post this (FB/CL etc), or sell it via the store I work at, what do you think?
The case is very nice, and everything came with it (Brand new from a warehouse in a time capsule lol) So I figured I would stick an old 775 build into this, upgrade the ram to max it out with win 10.
THEN, I got to thinking. What if this isn't enough? (BUt if it is, I really would keep it as is.)

I could upgrade the mobo to a LGA 775 DDR3 Mobo, and max out DDR3, and maybe upgrade the CPU (I at the moment, have no clue what the CPU is.)
OR.

I got on amazon.
This looks amazing. I could remove the CD Drive (DVD Multi Super, but the frame is black) and upgrade the guts with an AMD Ryzen build as a hell of a sleeper.
I saw these: https://www.amazon.com/DOCK-Bracket-Mount-Adapter-Drive/dp/B00SNCLGL4/ref=sr_1_6?creativeASIN=B01IE37ZRU&linkCode=w61&imprToken=VrzNbV2grA-VhcIDppWnFw&slotNum=0&ie=UTF8&qid=1491594309&sr=8-6&keywords=5.25+2.5+drive&tag=823814-20&th=1

And this, could handle a nice GFX card. I just would stick with the PSU.
What does peeps think? And if I did keep it as is right now, what would anyone pay?

My first go with a old school look like this.
I will get pictures of the PC with the sides and top on.
PSU is FSP Group 500w
 

On a serious note, when I was thinking about a AMD Ryzen build in this, and since my own AMD Ryzen build has RGB just by the fact its there, I thought the same thing.
However, sometimes its more fun to be imaginative. Set the RGB lights for what might be there, on breathe. In a unique color, and it would shine out the vents of the panel with air vents.
Sometimes a person loves a mystery xD
 
