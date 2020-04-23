Would an older Seasonic M12D SS-850 work on today's gaming PCs?

Commander FAT
I have an older Seasonic M12D 850W PSU. I'm not sure if it has the correct plugs for an X570 based gaming PC. I'm looking at installing an RX 590 GPU.
https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-m12d-ss-850-850w/p/N82E16817151067?Item=N82E16817151067
I'm pretty sure it'll work fine and has all the correct plugs but I've been out of the loop for five years and I don't want to have to buy another one.
Thanks
