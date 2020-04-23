Would an older Seasonic M12D SS-850 work on today's gaming PCs?

Yes. If it has the required plugs it will work. I didn't click the link, didn't have to. If the PSU comes with at least 2 6 pin PCIe connectors (preferably 2x8pin), and an 8pin for cpu, no worries. 850w is more than comfortable.
 
Link shows two 6+2pin PCIe connectors. You're good to go.

I'm still using a PC Power & Cooling psu from 2007. You'll be fine.
 
