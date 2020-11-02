Would a "standard" AV Amp with "standard" speakers be better than a medium spec PC Speaker setup?

Specifically, looking at this for £350...
https://europe.yamaha.com/en/products/audio_visual/home_theater_systems/yht-1840/index.html
Compared to a Z906 PC speaker setup for example which is "mid range" for PC speakers, would the Yamaha "standard" system offer better performance?
Thanks.
