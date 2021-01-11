Would a GPU disable itself if it does not detect a fan connected to it?

There are very few Geforce 16-series cards that are available locally here in Japan.

However, all the cards that I find are know to be loud (Asus RUG, Zotac, MSI WIndforce)



I use Speedfan to control all the fans on my system. I want to control the GPU fans myself.



I looked up the cards (the ones that are are available here) on review sites and inspected the pictures of the card's circuit board. They all show that these cards have their own 3 or 4-pin connecter on the board itself for their fans.



So if I wanted to control the fans myself, could I disconnect that 3/4-pin connector from the GPU, splice it and make an adapter to plug into my motherboard, and then be able to control the GPU fans myself?

(I would control the fan speed based on the GPU sensor)



Or is there something in the GPU card itself that would disable the card if it doesn't detect a fan connected to the GPU's board itself?



That's all I'm trying to find out. A definite answer to the question of whether or not GPU's have some fail-safe that disables the card if no fan is detected on the GPU fan connector.



Does anyone know?

Thank you.