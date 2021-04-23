Would a 11700K be in any way a downgrade from a 10700K?

CPU: 10700K

Motherboard: Z490 Aorus Pro AX



I generally don't build a new system often, typically only every several years when my current system is just simply too old to even be reasonably upgraded to run even decently with current software, so I am not too familiar with differences between a single CPU generation.



In fact, if my current 3770K system had not died on me, I would still be running that as it was still more than adequate for my gaming uses, even if it was starting to suffer from virtualized systems. And if it wasn't for the fact that I needed to replace it quick and the only parts I could get reasonably and at a cheap price were a 10700K for less than a 5600X and a z490 board for cheaper than an AMD equivalent and needed Intel RAID support to recover some data I would have just gone AMD.



But regardless, I have a 10700K system right now, and I am going to likely be stuck with it for many years, but my motherboard apparently has some enhancements that will only work if I install an 11th gen CPU in it. It supports PCIe 4.0 and will enable that for some of it's current PCIe 3.0 ports, as well as enable a currently disabled 3rd m.2 NVME port that will operate in 4.0 unlike the current ones that operate in 3.0. So the main reason I want a 11700K is not for performance over my 10700K, but to get PCie 4.0 support.



I know that for now 4.0 isn't much of a difference over 3.0, but as I said, I will be stuck with this system for years, and it could very well be a more important factor later on (both for GPUs and if DirectStorage starts to matter later on), so I just wanted to make sure what my options would be in the future.



I know that the 11900K is more or less a downgrade from the 10900K in just about every way except for PCIe 4.0, but from my understanding the 11700K wasn't hit as badly compared to the 10700K right?



What I want to know is, if I were to replace my 10700K with a 11700K, would it perform worse in any way? In terms of single-core/threaded performance, multi-core performance, hyperthreading, thermals, etc? I am ok with it performing the same as my 10700K since as I said, the main reason I want it is for PCIe 4.0 support, but I don't want it to perform even worse than my current 10700K or run hotter..... since when running a CPU torture test with AVX enabled my current 10700K already came very close to thermal throttling. (I had heard that some games are starting to implement AVX now, so I don't think it's as ignorable as it used to be, temps are fine when I turn AVX off).



And as mentioned, since I am not too familiar with single-gen CPU upgrades, how likely is it that a microcode update could in any way improve the 11700K? Has there ever been a decent improvement in performance or thermals from a microcode update? Or is it almost never much of a difference and I should not even bother considering that a possibility? (I know that there were several small microcode updates around launch, no idea how common that is or if I should bother to expect any more.... especially ones that do anything noticeable)



Now, granted, I am not going to be rushing out and getting a 11700K anytime soon. I will likely do this within about a year if it's feasible for me to do so. I just wanted to know if there would be any reason for me not to upgrade from a 10700K to a 11700K if my main reason was to get PCIe 4.0 support and I am fine with it performing the same as my 10700K just as long as it doesn't in any way perform any worse?