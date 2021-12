Nobu said: If it's that model specifically, it already comes with a 1650. Combined with a modern Intel processor, under heavy load, it might already be close to the limit. If it were just the two 50w GPUs and a 4-6c midrange CPU, it might be okay. Would have to check the spec of the specific CPU you want. Click to expand...

Dedicated GPU warning: Check if your particular power supply model has enough power. Additionally some PSUs don't come with an auxiliary PCIe power connector and you may need to buy a SATA to PCIe power adapter. Click to expand...

That would be pushing it pretty close IMO. A 260w PSU is incredibly small. I'd say it would depend more on what CPU the system is running. For example, if it has an i5 or i7 with 6+ cores, that's going to use a lot more power than an i3 or low-end "Pentium" CPU with 2 or 4 cores, leaving less for your GPUs.That spec page doesn't list specs unique to any specific model, it basically just lists what the motherboard is capable of. That's why CPU is listed as "Intel Gen8 i3/i5/i7; Pentium" instead of listing a specific CPU.It's not a given that this would come with a discreet GPU. In fact, when you look at the actual manual, there is no mention in the entire manual about a Geforce 1650, it only talks about integrated video. The specs page also has an asterisk next to where it mentions dedicated GPU, with this warning: