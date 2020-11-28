Worthing going new Ryzen from my 9700K?

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
9,146
Specs in sig, but currently have the I7 9700k on a Z-390 motherboard. Is it worth going to the new Ryzen 5 5600X or 7 series and the X570 motherboard?

I'm a big gamer, playing a lot of WoW, and Doom Eternal and soon Cyberpunk. Playing Ultrawide 3440 x 1400res

Would I notice the difference, and be good for future proof?
 
Last edited:
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
1,917
Gamer only... no, don't upgrade.

Futureproof - Yes, but not enough to merit an upgrade, especially just for gaming.

EDIT: If you can cover 90% of your upgrade cost by selling your existing gear (+ reuse RAM), I'd be on board with that.
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
6,396
Future proof? Heck no as current platforms are EOL next year on both sides of the aisle.

It's not worth it, to me at least. Your current chip isn't exactly slow. It might be slower than than the latest but the gap isn't large enough to justify the cost imo. I'd wait for the AM5 socket and DDR5 late next year or next.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top