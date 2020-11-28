Worthing going new Ryzen from my 9700K?

Specs in sig, but currently have the I7 9700k on a Z-390 motherboard. Is it worth going to the new Ryzen 5 5600X or 7 series and the X570 motherboard?
I'm a big gamer, playing a lot of WoW, and Doom Eternal and soon Cyberpunk. Playing Ultrawide 3440 x 1400res
Would I notice the difference, and be good for future proof?
Last edited: