Worth water cooling GPU and CPU for more FPS?

To all the overclocking guru's out there, I have a few questions I would like to ask.



Basically, my aim is to maximize the fps I can get gaming in PUBG @ 1440p on a 240Hz Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q-X monitor. I already get upto 240fps, but as you know in PUBG the fps fluctuates considerably. So ultimately I can get anywhere between 140-240fps at any given time. I am not interested in benchmark numbers or anything, just maximum performance in PUBG. I don't wan't to switch to 1080p. I already have all in-game graphical settings pretty much at their lowest, besides Textures on Ultra.



Here is my rig:

Z390 Asus STRIX-E

9900K (stock) cooled with Corsair H115i Platinum RGB

RTX FTW3 ULTRA 3090 (stock)

16GB Trident Z DDR4 @ 3600 C14

Samsung 970 PRO 512GB



I am wondering, if throwing water blocks on the GPU and CPU into a custom loop and overclocking them a bit, would I be able to increase the GPU and CPU clocks enough to translate to a performance gain, or at least more consistent fps in PUBG that will be worth spending the money required for the custom loop setup? Would I be able to run those speeds 24/7 gaming?