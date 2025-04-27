Worth waiting for Asus Prime 5080 instead of Zotac Solid Core RTX 5080?

Delicieuxz
I've backordered an Asus Prime 5080, which ships by May 23, for what I guess is as close to MSRP as any card offers. But there's a Zotac Solid Core in stock locally at the same price.
The Zotac Solid Core has a taller cooler - it's 2.2" versus the Prime's 2" cooler. But the Asus Prime sounds like it had pretty good cooling performance. And if I were going to bet on one of these brands doing a better job of designing cooling to reduce the hot spot issue reported by Igor's Lab, it'd be Asus and not Zotac. But I didn't see information specifically about either these cards concerning that issue.
There isn't a lot of definitive gaming overclocking gain information for either. But the Zotac doesn't seem like it's a particularly great overclocker (with some outliers, results varying a lot).
This video paints the Asus Prime as getting a 11 - 12% gaming gaming performance boost from overclocking, at 1440p:
View: https://youtu.be/5DMUlzurmh8
Probably a silicon lottery winner, there.
Gamers Nexus' review of the Zotac Solid 5080 (not the Core model) paints it as getting around a 7% gaming performance boost from overclocking - but the Zotac Solid non-Core has a larger cooler than the Core variant (2.7" versus 2.2"). And this Zotac Solid 5080 (non-Core) review pegs it as getting no more than the Nvidia FE 5080, without manual overclocking.
I'm leaning towards waiting for the Asus Prime, but it'd be nice to impulse-buy the in-stock Zotac 5080.
