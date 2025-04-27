  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Worth waiting for Asus Prime 5080 instead of Zotac Solid Core RTX 5080?

I've backordered an Asus Prime 5080, which ships by May 23, for what I guess is as close to MSRP as any card offers. But there's a Zotac Solid Core in stock locally at the same price.

The Zotac Solid Core has a taller cooler - it's 2.2" versus the Prime's 2" cooler. But the Asus Prime sounds like it had pretty good cooling performance. And if I were going to bet on one of these brands doing a better job of designing cooling to reduce the hot spot issue reported by Igor's Lab, it'd be Asus and not Zotac. But I didn't see information specifically about either these cards concerning that issue.

There isn't a lot of definitive gaming overclocking gain information for either. But the Zotac doesn't seem like it's a particularly great overclocker (with some outliers, results varying a lot).

This video paints the Asus Prime as getting a 11 - 12% gaming gaming performance boost from overclocking, at 1440p:


View: https://youtu.be/5DMUlzurmh8

Probably a silicon lottery winner, there.

Gamers Nexus' review of the Zotac Solid 5080 (not the Core model) paints it as getting around a 7% gaming performance boost from overclocking - but the Zotac Solid non-Core has a larger cooler than the Core variant (2.7" versus 2.2"). And this Zotac Solid 5080 (non-Core) review pegs it as getting no more than the Nvidia FE 5080, without manual overclocking.


I'm leaning towards waiting for the Asus Prime, but it'd be nice to impulse-buy the in-stock Zotac 5080.
 
