Worth upgrading to a NVMe PCIe 4.0 "wave 2" SSD? (currently have a wave 1 SSD)

Currently have an older NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Aorus Gen4 SSD 2TB, that came out in the initial wave of Gen4 SSD's. I'm happy with it, but am aware that like many "wave 1" PCIe 4.0 SSDs, it uses older controllers (i.e. Phison E16 in this case) that aren't optimised to fully take advantage of PCIe 4.0 so real world performance isn't that far ahead of the previous gen.



But the second wave of PCIe 4.0 SSD's are coming out, for example the WD Black SN850 and the Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0. These look great and have better controllers giving superior random reads and writes which SHOULD give superior real world performance. But that's theory. Or maybe firmware updates might improve my current SSD? Or perhaps the 3rd wave will be far better and it's not even worth considering? Who knows?



Anyway, wondering if it's worth upgrading or waiting?