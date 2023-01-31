Worth upgrading to a ATX 3.0 PS for NvidaRTX4000 series or use what you have?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
1,207
Looking for all RTX 4000 series owners to chime in here.
Are you wanting/needing to upgrade to a ArX 3.0 power supply or are you fine with whatever you're using and see no reason to upgrade?

Any issues anyone has experienced using a non-ATX3.0 power supply?

Trying to decide if spending the extra 300-400 dollars is worth it or not for ATX 3.0?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top