Worth Upgrading the Fractal Design R4?

Hello [H],



I have started researching as I plan to upgrade my trusty old i7 2700k (from 2012) to most likely an AMD 3700x. It appears that newer CPU's really benefit from being cool to reduce throttling. The only heavy duty task will be gaming, 1440P @ 144Hz. Otherwise I browse the web and study.



For a case, all I really care about is quietness, airflow and dust filtration. I don't like flashy cases, or clear panels and especially not RGB. Has there been enough improvements in cases over the years where you think I should upgrade my R4? If so, what case would you recommend and why? I do plan to upgrade the GPU to whatever the 2080 Super equivalent will be at the end of the year for AMD/Nvdia.



Thanks!



Edit: For drives I only plan to have 2x 3.5" drives and 2x 2.5" SSD's.