Worth upgrading my E5-2687W to Ryzen 9 3950X?

I currently have HP Z820 dual Xeon E5-2687W 0 3.10GHz with 128gb DD3 ECC. When I bought it brand new 8 years ago with quadros paid over $15,000, it was a real monster back then, but now it's showing sign of aging. And I noticed there is one or two things are about to go. Costs of getting new replacement parts aren't cheap and easy to find. Instead of repairing it, I thought it might be better to just build a new PC. I no longer need workstation class spec. All I do now is editing my personal vacation videos and gaming. I'm thinking about getting Ryzen 9 3950X and 64gb DDR4.



Will this Ryzen beat my dual Xeon by a huge margin in every way?



Thanks