Worth upgrading from a i7 7700k right now or should I continue to wait ?

To be honest I really don't need faster right now but it still would be nice.

What would I upgrade to ?

I know I need a new mobo too.
 
Zepher

you would upgrade to an AMD 5k series or Intel 11k series.
 
I went AMD 5800X since I couldn't get a 5900X.

IMG_0901.JPEG
 
ng4ever said:
Thanks.

Which one do you recommend out of the two ?

What should I do with my old i7 7700k ?
I've been an Intel fan for the last 25 years but AMD came out with some fantastic CPU's in the past few of years.
I went AMD this round due to the huge performance increase.

I would either sell or keep the 7700k, sell it if you don't need a second system, keep it if you do.

I put my old 4790k setup into this case to use upstairs in my bedroom,
IMG_0236.JPEG
 
ng4ever said:
Cool looks like you got a Nvidia RTX 3000 series though!

Is the 5900X really worth the extra amount of money and difficulty of trying to find ?
Ya, got lucky with the RTX 3080, friend of my brothers got an extra one and I was able to get it.
It's probably not worth it unless you need to crunch some data/encode with the CPU. I just wanted it since it was a 12 core, but this 8 core I have has been really good as well.
 
Zepher said:
I've been an Intel fan for the last 25 years but AMD came out with some fantastic CPU's in the past few of years.
I went AMD this round due to the huge performance increase.

I would either sell or keep the 7700k, sell it if you don't need a second system, keep it if you do.
Ok thanks.
 
Zepher said:
Ya, got lucky with the RTX 3080, friend of my brothers got an extra one and I was able to get it.
It's probably not worth it unless you need to crunch some data/encode with the CPU. I just wanted it since it was a 12 core, but this 8 core I have has been really good as well.
Oh ok.

So what is bare minimum amount of cores to have nowadays ?

I remember when it use to be 4 cores not anymore lol.
 
ng4ever said:
Is this a true statement ?
not anymore. AMD with the 5000 series was better at gaming than intel, but the 11k intel looks nearly on par, but still lagging a little against the AMD 5k series.
 
I wish AMD had integrated graphics cards on their cpus.

Maybe they do but last time I checked they did not.
 
I hope amd processors can be kept cool with low profile or semi low profile cpu coolers/fan too.

Sorry I will explain. My case does not allow a very tall cpu cooler/fan :(

Hopefully cpu cooler/fans have improved even more over the years in smaller size but doubt it. Oh well.
 
This is the current cpu cooler/fan I have to give you an idea how small my heatsink/fan has to be. :(

It barely fits in my case but thankfully does.

Scythe SCBSK-2100 120mm Sleeve BIG Shuriken 2 Rev. B CPU Cooler
 
Scartch that I think I can handle maybe up to 68mm height if it includes fan too on heatsink.
 
