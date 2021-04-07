Worth upgrading from a i7 7700k right now or should I continue to wait ?

you would upgrade to an AMD 5k series or Intel 11k series.
I went AMD 5800X since I couldn't get a 5900X.
View attachment 345882
I've been an Intel fan for the last 25 years but AMD came out with some fantastic CPU's in the past few of years.Thanks.
Which one do you recommend out of the two ?
What should I do with my old i7 7700k ?
Ya, got lucky with the RTX 3080, friend of my brothers got an extra one and I was able to get it.Cool looks like you got a Nvidia RTX 3000 series though!
Is the 5900X really worth the extra amount of money and difficulty of trying to find ?
I've been an Intel fan for the last 25 years but AMD came out with some fantastic CPU's in the past few of years.
I went AMD this round due to the huge performance increase.
I would either sell or keep the 7700k, sell it if you don't need a second system, keep it if you do.
Ya, got lucky with the RTX 3080, friend of my brothers got an extra one and I was able to get it.
It's probably not worth it unless you need to crunch some data/encode with the CPU. I just wanted it since it was a 12 core, but this 8 core I have has been really good as well.
I would say 6 at least.Oh ok.
So what is bare minimum amount of cores to have nowadays ?
I remember when it use to be 4 cores not anymore lol.
Intel is better at gaming but AMD is better at multitasking.
not anymore. AMD with the 5000 series was better at gaming than intel, but the 11k intel looks nearly on par, but still lagging a little against the AMD 5k series.Is this a true statement ?
not anymore. AMD with the 5000 series was better at gaming than intel, but the 11k intel looks nearly on par, but still lagging a little against the AMD 5k series.