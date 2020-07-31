Worth upgrading from a 4770k at this point?

That setup just meets the minimum recommended hardware requirements for Cyberpunk. The Haswell (4th Generation) and Broadwell (5th Generation) CPUs are already in their "legacy" support phase, which means that there will be no more bug fixes ever for these CPUs while critical security fixes may not last much longer. And as time progresses, newer software may not run properly or at all on such a 7-year-old CPU platform.



Under these circumstances, a CPU platform upgrade is worthwhile, especially if you can get it for a fair price.