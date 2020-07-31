Worth upgrading from a 4770k at this point?

This weekend is tax free weekend in my state. Given that, I was looking at possibly upgrading my computer.

Current specs are:
i7-4770k @ 4.2ghz
32gb RAM
1070 GTX


I play on a 1440p 144hz monitor. The game I play most now is Escape from Tarkov and want to play Cyberpunk when that comes out. At this point, the 3700x is over a year old. Is it worth spending several hundred dollars in CPU, RAM, and motherboard to upgrade from the 4770k?
 
That setup just meets the minimum recommended hardware requirements for Cyberpunk. The Haswell (4th Generation) and Broadwell (5th Generation) CPUs are already in their "legacy" support phase, which means that there will be no more bug fixes ever for these CPUs while critical security fixes may not last much longer. And as time progresses, newer software may not run properly or at all on such a 7-year-old CPU platform.

Under these circumstances, a CPU platform upgrade is worthwhile, especially if you can get it for a fair price.
 
