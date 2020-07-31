Worth upgrading from a 4770k at this point?

Ihaveworms
This weekend is tax free weekend in my state. Given that, I was looking at possibly upgrading my computer.
Current specs are:
i7-4770k @ 4.2ghz
32gb RAM
1070 GTX
I play on a 1440p 144hz monitor. The game I play most now is Escape from Tarkov and want to play Cyberpunk when that comes out. At this point, the 3700x is over a year old. Is it worth spending several hundred dollars in CPU, RAM, and motherboard to upgrade from the 4770k?
