Worth upgrading from a 3080ti to 5080?

matt_to_the_max

Mar 31, 2008
395
Hi everyone, I currently have a RTX 3080ti. I run at a resolution of 3440x1440 on my main monitor for gaming. I play FPS, some RTS, and other games such as Marvel Rivals. Is it worth upgrading to the RTX 5080? I ask because I walked into my local best buy store and they had a PNY RTX 5080 that a customer returned recently. It was brand new in the box but the funny thing was is that they couldn't sell it to me for some odd reason. They said it wasn't in their system or something for them to sell it. Thus, they said that they would put it on hold for me and call me when it's ready to be sold. It's been two days now and I haven't heard back so I'm not sure if they are going to sell it to me or not. I was told they needed two days to get it into the system. The cost was going to be a little under $1,500 with tax and I paid about $1,400 at the time for my RTX 3080ti. I did some reasearch on the RTX 5080 and found that it has a TDP of 360W which is 10 more watts than my 3080ti. It does however, appear to be 50% faster and has 16GB of VRAM which is 4GB more than the 3080ti. I feel like if I upgrade to a 32" OLED monitor in the future that will really help out. Right now I am rocking a Dell AW3423DW which I absouletely love. I just really don't like having to go to great lengths just to get a graphics card. I was only able to get the 3080ti because my old coworker got one through a Newegg queue system at the time and he then got a 3090 I believe.

Thanks,
Matt
 
"Right now I am rocking a Dell AW3423DW which I absouletely love."

Are you happy with your frame rates? If you are, then why would you upgrade except for upgraditus?


Of course, if you can get it, you could try and it and if you don't like it then sell it on here and make someone's day.
 
I would wait til they become discounted or sold by and early adopter. Stop feeding the beast that purposely minimized production to inflate the price.
What happened to the days when upgrades meant higher performance at lower TDP? Their BS/silicon is stressed to the max and bound to fail.
 
5080 is not very good bang for the buck for 5000 series. 5090 and 5070 Ti are where it's at respectively if you can find them close to MSRP.

$1500 for a 5080 is just a feels bad. If you can find it near MSRP of $999 then it's alright.

If you're not deadset on Nvidia, I'd take a look at the 9070 XT. It's not as quite as fast as the 5080, closer to the 5070 Ti but it will only cost in the $700-800 range. And $599 if you are lucky enough to find MSRP.
 
vjhawk said:
If you're not deadset on Nvidia, I'd take a look at the 9070 XT. It's not as quite as fast as the 5080, closer to the 5070 Ti but it will only cost in the $700-800 range. And $599 if you are lucky enough to find MSRP.
I agree. IMHO the only NV card that's sorta worth it is the 5090 despite the massive price tag. It's the fastest there is, and it will probably be that way until next gen. Got the $$$$$? Go for it. Otherwise 9070XT. So much better price/perf even for the marked up AIB models. I could have gotten one of those on launch day. $700-750, but still better price/perf than NV. Newegg had 9070XTs in stock at launch for a good 20 minutes. MSRP models went instantly, but I could have grabbed one that was marked up a bit. Insist on AMD/NV MSRP? Maybe just take a few months off.
 
vjhawk said:
5080 is not very good bang for the buck for 5000 series. 5090 and 5070 Ti are where it's at respectively if you can find them close to MSRP.

$1500 for a 5080 is just a feels bad. If you can find it near MSRP of $999 then it's alright.

If you're not deadset on Nvidia, I'd take a look at the 9070 XT. It's not as quite as fast as the 5080, closer to the 5070 Ti but it will only cost in the $700-800 range. And $599 if you are lucky enough to find MSRP.
I might look into the 9070XT but I feel like I can wait until the next generation. Regardless, you all make good points and I'm not going to go forward with the RTX 5080. Best buy never called me too. I think I'm happy enough with the frame rates I'm getting with my 3080ti.
 
I went from a 3080ti to a 4080. I feel it was a decent upgrade. I also have the same monitor.

I guess a 5080 makes sense even though it's like almost no upgrade from a 4080, but the 4080 was a big jump over the 3080ti. It's also nice because it runs a lot cooler.
 
Not sure if 5080 is the GPU to get, probably not worth the money with 5070Ti maybe being a better but to motivate you I will mention one important thing: DLSS4 performance. 3080Ti being quite old architecture without large L3 cache and (comparatively) low AI performance looses a lot more performance running DLSS4 compared to DLSS3. How much performance you loose you can check switching between DLSS3 and DLSS4 - on 50 series you will get much less performance drop on top of overall better raster and even more RT performance.
 
The whole not ready to sell and have to hold it for 2 days seems like total BS. More like an employee needed to wait until payday so they could buy it themselves.

Either way, I wouldn't pay that much for a 5080 when it sounds like you're not really hurting for an upgrade. If you upgrade the monitor if you have to drop settings further than you'd like to maintain decent frame rates, that's when I'd start looking for a GPU.
 
Op, the question is are there any games currently that you are playing that aren't performing to your liking or is there a game that's upcoming that doesn't meet the minimum, middle, or high presets you are wanting.

The fact is that above even $1200 the 5080 doesn't have good value. All these 5080s I see going for between $1300 and even $1800 in some cases is insane. Not worth it.

I was able to buy a Gigabyte 5080 from Newegg outside of a combo that came out to $1,600 a couple weeks back but sent it back because I was REALLY holding out for a 5090 and $1,600 made me feel like Newegg themselves scalping me. But I game in 4k so the justification was even harder for me. I was leaning towards keeping it for the 30 day return period hoping I can buy a 5090 before the return period expires. Luckily I was able to get a 5090 for more or less retail, but with prices the way that they are I would absolutely wait.

If you're happy with your current GPU then stick with that. If you can wait and save the money maybe in a couple months you could score one of the 5090s for retail to close the $2k mark.
 
Yes.
I had an evga 3080 ftw3 ultra and I was able to get a 5070ti for $50 above msrp and I saw about 50% more performance than with the 3080. The 3080 was Great card and used about 395-405w under load. I was able to get an MSI 5070 Ti 16G VENTUS 3X OC that Overclocked used no more than 300w overclocked 2000+ on the memory and 425+ on the core.

From what I've seen the 5070ti is on par with a 4080 Super so the 5080 would be the same jump for you.
 
So I got the upgrade itch... haha. I ended up get a prebuilt PC from costco that came with a R9 9900X and RTX 5080. I used it for a few days and ran some benchmarks. Then one day I turn it on and there was no video output. I switched to the onboard GPU with hdmi and saw the video. I rebooted the PC and still couldn't see the 5080, so I reformatted the drive and returned it to Costco. I didn't feel like troubleshooting and the more I researched and thought about it, the more I realized my current rig wouldn't really bottleneck the GPU (I have a 5800x3d). The prebuilt PC seemed to be built well and looked pretty nice but it just felt like cheating. I haven't bought a prebuilt PC in over 20 years. Unfortantely I forgot to move over the benchmark results on the prebuilt before I reformated the drive. However, I'm happy with the performance gain from the 3080ti to the 5080 who I got from a member here named trikat. He was kind enough to sell his MSI RTX 5080 Shadow 3X at MSRP. Here are the benchmarks I took along with the results:
Stock Clocks: Core: 2805MHz, Memory: 3750MHz
BenchmarkRTX 3080TIRTX 5080Percent increase
Unigine2 Superposition 4K Optimized158642573462%
Unigine2 Superposition 1080p Extreme123241866251%
Black Myth Wukong 1440p Very High548659%
OC: Core: 2782MHz, Memory: 4125MHz and undervolt at 900mv core
Unigine2 Superposition 4K Optimized2731172%
Unigine2 Superposition 1080p Extreme1877952%
Black Myth Wukong 1440p Very High8761%
IMG_0767.JPG

My pc sitting next to the MSI prebuilt.

IMG_0768.JPG

Prebuilt MSI PC.

IMG_0772.JPG

My PC with the RTX 5080 installed. I had to use the 12V-2x6 power connector to 3X 8 pin adapter. I also used the little GPU support tool.
IMG_0773.JPG

The 3080ti next to the 5080.

-Matt
 
To me it's just not worth it, especially at that price ($1500), isn't 5090 around $2000, perhaps higher now because of inflated prices, but still, it's about twice as fast as 4080/5080 at 4k?
 
Nebell said:
To me it's just not worth it, especially at that price ($1500), isn't 5090 around $2000, perhaps higher now because of inflated prices, but still, it's about twice as fast as 4080/5080 at 4k?
Nah 5090s are going for well over $3000-$3500.
 
n370zed said:
Nah 5090s are going for well over $3000-$3500.
There are some cards that can be had for less than $3,000. You can get 5090's for MSRP. Sadly, that's anywhere between $2,000 and $3,700. You can get them through Newegg shuffles, bundles or from Best Buy and places like that. It takes diligence to get one but again, its possible. That said, many models have gone up in terms of MSRP with tariffs being the go to excuse as companies like MSI and ASUS crying poverty.

I got my 5090 for $2,600. Plenty of people have even snagged $2,000 5090 FE cards. So it can be done, but a lot of models (including mine) now have an MSRP between $2,700 and $3,000. Models like the ASUS Astrial or whatever its called are around the $3,700 mark now.
 
