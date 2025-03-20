Worth upgrading from a 3080ti to 5080?

Hi everyone, I currently have a RTX 3080ti. I run at a resolution of 3440x1440 on my main monitor for gaming. I play FPS, some RTS, and other games such as Marvel Rivals. Is it worth upgrading to the RTX 5080? I ask because I walked into my local best buy store and they had a PNY RTX 5080 that a customer returned recently. It was brand new in the box but the funny thing was is that they couldn't sell it to me for some odd reason. They said it wasn't in their system or something for them to sell it. Thus, they said that they would put it on hold for me and call me when it's ready to be sold. It's been two days now and I haven't heard back so I'm not sure if they are going to sell it to me or not. I was told they needed two days to get it into the system. The cost was going to be a little under $1,500 with tax and I paid about $1,400 at the time for my RTX 3080ti. I did some reasearch on the RTX 5080 and found that it has a TDP of 360W which is 10 more watts than my 3080ti. It does however, appear to be 50% faster and has 16GB of VRAM which is 4GB more than the 3080ti. I feel like if I upgrade to a 32" OLED monitor in the future that will really help out. Right now I am rocking a Dell AW3423DW which I absouletely love. I just really don't like having to go to great lengths just to get a graphics card. I was only able to get the 3080ti because my old coworker got one through a Newegg queue system at the time and he then got a 3090 I believe.



Thanks,

Matt